India reports highest-ever single-day spike with 4,12,262 new COVID-19 cases, 3,980 deaths

India on Thursday reported 4,12,262 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. With this, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in the country has gone up to 2,10,77,410, informed the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

As many as 3,980 patients succumbed to the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total COVID-related death toll to 2,30,168. India registered a total of 3,29,113 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries in the country now stands at 1,72,80,844.

At present, India has 35,66,398 active coronavirus cases. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 29,67,75,209 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to May 5. Of these 19,23,131 samples were tested on Wednesday.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered stands at 16,25,13,339, according to the Union Health Ministry. India is currently dealing with a devastating second COVID-19 wave that has swept through the nation, straining the country's health infrastructure and overburdening frontline medical workers. (ANI)

