Left Menu

India reports highest-ever single-day spike with 4,12,262 new COVID-19 cases, 3,980 deaths

India on Thursday reported 4,12,262 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 10:06 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 10:06 IST
India reports highest-ever single-day spike with 4,12,262 new COVID-19 cases, 3,980 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India on Thursday reported 4,12,262 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. With this, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in the country has gone up to 2,10,77,410, informed the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

As many as 3,980 patients succumbed to the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total COVID-related death toll to 2,30,168. India registered a total of 3,29,113 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries in the country now stands at 1,72,80,844.

At present, India has 35,66,398 active coronavirus cases. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 29,67,75,209 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to May 5. Of these 19,23,131 samples were tested on Wednesday.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered stands at 16,25,13,339, according to the Union Health Ministry. India is currently dealing with a devastating second COVID-19 wave that has swept through the nation, straining the country's health infrastructure and overburdening frontline medical workers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Arunachal reports 220 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to

Arunachal Pradesh reported 220 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 19,412, a health department official said on Thursday.The Capital Complex Region recorded the maximum number of new infections at 64, followed by Lower Dibang Valley ...

Ajit Singh always raised his voice in interest of farmers: Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday condoled the demise of Rashtriya Lok Da leader Chaudhary Ajit Singh and said he always raised his voice in the interest of farmers.Singh, aged 82, passed away at a Gurgaon hospital on Thursday morning b...

Tokyo governor says extended state of emergency needed to contain COVID-19 surge

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Thursday an extended state of emergency was needed to contain COVID-19 infections that are straining the capitals medical system.Tokyo will discuss the appropriate extension with neighboring prefectures a...

Reliance Industries' deleveraging set to continue: S&P

SP Global Ratings has said Reliance Industries Ltds RILs deleveraging of its balance sheet is likely to continue with the companys prudent investment policies, stable operations and potential for further asset monetisation supporting the tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021