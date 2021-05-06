Health News Roundup: Canada allows Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12-15; Bolsonaro says US will soon send vaccines to Brazil and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Canada allows Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12-15

Canada is authorizing the use of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for use in children aged 12 to 15, the first doses to be allowed in the country for people that young, the federal health ministry said on Wednesday. Supriya Sharma, a senior adviser at the Canadian federal health ministry, said the Pfizer vaccine, produced with German partner BioNTech SE, was safe and effective in the younger age group.

Brazil's Bolsonaro says United States will soon send vaccines to Brazil

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that U.S. President Joe Biden will soon send doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to the South American country, which has recorded the world's second-deadliest coronavirus outbreak. The White House did not immediately respond to request for comment. Earlier on Wednesday, a senior administration official told Reuters that no decisions had been made on which countries would receive any extra vaccine supplies from the U.S.

COVID spreading in rural India; record daily rises in infections, deaths

India reported a record 412,262 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and a record 3,980 daily death toll, as a second wave of infections swamps the health system and spreads from cities into the vast countryside. COVID-19 infections in the world's second most populous nation have surged past 21 million, with a death toll of 230,168, health ministry data show.

Denmark, Norway study finds slightly raised blood clot rates after Astra COVID shot

A study in Denmark and Norway has found slightly increased rates of vein blood clots among people who have had a first dose of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, including clots in the brain, compared with expected rates in the general population. Researchers who conducted the study stressed, however, that such side effects are extremely rare, and the benefits of the vaccine still outweigh the risks in most situations.

U.S. backs giving poorer countries access to COVID-19 vaccine patents, reversing stance

President Joe Biden on Wednesday threw his support behind waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, bowing to mounting pressure from Democratic lawmakers and more than 100 other countries, but angering pharmaceutical companies. Biden voiced his support for a waiver - a sharp reversal of the previous U.S. position - in remarks to reporters, followed swiftly by a statement from his top trade negotiator, Katherine Tai, who backed negotiations at the World Trade Organization.

Moderna booster increases antibodies against COVID-19 variants, early data shows

Moderna Inc said on Wednesday early human trial data shows that a third dose of either its current COVID-19 shot or an experimental new vaccine candidate increases immunity against variants of COVID-19 first found in Brazil and South Africa. The booster shots, given to volunteers previously inoculated with Moderna's two-dose vaccine regimen, also boosted antibodies against the original version of COVID-19, Moderna said.

Free booze, baseball tickets offered as U.S. demand for COVID-19 vaccine drops

Robert Day walked up to a house in northwest Detroit, eager to talk about nearby COVID-19 vaccination sites and pitch a local program that pays $50 to anyone who brings someone to a clinic to get inoculated. A man sitting on the porch, who refused to give his name, tore up the flyer Day had handed him and stormed inside.

COVID curbs reinstated in Sydney as Australian officials trace mystery case

Australian officials reinstated social distancing measures across greater Sydney on Thursday, as they scrambled to find missing tranmission links in a COVID-19 case connected to an Indian variant of the virus. With many people expected to gather over the weekend for annual Mother's Day celebrations, the New South Wales state government restricted household gatherings to 20 guests and limited aged care facility visitors to two people per resident.

Three U.S. lawmakers seek to use part of COVID stimulus money for opioid crisis - Axios

A bipartisan trio of U.S. lawmakers is asking Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for latitude to use some of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package for addressing the opioid crisis, Axios reported on Wednesday https://bit.ly/2RtTx4O.

Democratic Representatives Abigail Spanberger and David Trone, along with Republican Representative David McKinley, are teaming up in the appeal, the report added. A letter will be sent to Yellen in relation to the matter on Thursday.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 21,953: RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 21,953 to 3,473,503, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday. The reported death toll rose by 250 to 84,126, the tally showed.

