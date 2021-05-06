Left Menu

Tokyo governor says mutant strains of COVID-19 becoming dominant

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 06-05-2021 10:50 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 10:31 IST
Tokyo governor says mutant strains of COVID-19 becoming dominant
Representative Image Image Credit: Instagram / yuriko.koike

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Thursday that the number of new COVID-19 cases among younger people are on the rise and called on residents to further curtail their movements.

Mutant strains of the virus are becoming dominant, and fears are growing that the current surge could exceed the third wave that crested in January, Koike said at a meeting of health experts.

Tokyo plans to ask the central government on Thursday to extend the current state of emergency, local media reported, citing unnamed officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN expert condemns new US laws suppressing Black Lives Matter movement

The adoption of new state laws in Florida and Oklahoma, among others, aimed at suppressing racial justice protests and the Black Lives Matter movement seems to violate international law and the US constitutions protection of the right to p...

Cambodia ends blanket COVID-19 lockdown despite more infections

Cambodia ended on Thursday a blanket coronavirus lockdown in Phnom Penh after three weeks, as busy traffic returned to some streets of the capital, though authorities retained tighter curbs in some districts where infections have surged. Th...

Arunachal reports 220 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to

Arunachal Pradesh reported 220 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 19,412, a health department official said on Thursday.The Capital Complex Region recorded the maximum number of new infections at 64, followed by Lower Dibang Valley ...

Ajit Singh always raised his voice in interest of farmers: Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday condoled the demise of Rashtriya Lok Da leader Chaudhary Ajit Singh and said he always raised his voice in the interest of farmers.Singh, aged 82, passed away at a Gurgaon hospital on Thursday morning b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021