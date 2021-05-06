Left Menu

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Moderna is also studying a shot that combines both the new and existing vaccine. Mutant variants on the rise in Tokyo Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Thursday that the number of new COVID-19 cases among younger people are on the rise and called on residents to further curtail their movements.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 11:08 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: COVID-19 spreading in rural India

India reported a record 412,262 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and a record 3,980 daily deaths, as a second wave of infections swamps the health system and spreads from cities into the vast countryside. Medical experts say India's actual figures could be five to 10 times the official tallies. As India's healthcare system teeters on the verge of collapse, young doctors are having to make tough decisions during long workdays at hospitals across the country.

COVID curbs reinstated in Sydney Australian officials reinstated social-distancing measures across greater Sydney on Thursday, as they scrambled to find missing transmission links in a COVID-19 case connected to an Indian variant of the virus.

With many people expected to gather over the weekend for annual Mother's Day celebrations, the New South Wales state government restricted household gatherings to 20 guests and limited aged-care facility visitors to two people per resident. Masks will be mandatory on public transport and at indoor venues. All the restrictions, which cover around 5.3 million people in the country's biggest metropolitan area, take effect at 5 p.m. local time and are scheduled to last until Monday morning. Moderna booster increases antibodies against COVID-19 variants

Moderna Inc said on Wednesday early human trial data shows that a third dose of either its current COVID-19 shot or an experimental new vaccine candidate increases immunity against variants of COVID-19 first found in Brazil and South Africa. The early data comes from a 40-person trial testing both Moderna's existing shot and a version developed to protect against the South African variant of COVID-19 called mRNA-1273.351. Moderna is also studying a shot that combines both the new and existing vaccine.

Mutant variants on the rise in Tokyo Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Thursday that the number of new COVID-19 cases among younger people are on the rise and called on residents to further curtail their movements. Mutant variants of the virus are becoming dominant, and fears are growing that the surge could exceed the third wave that crested in January, Koike said at a meeting of health experts.

Tokyo plans to ask the central government on Thursday to extend the current state of emergency, local media reported, citing unnamed officials. Vaccine tourism: Canadians fly south for shot

With COVID-19 vaccine demand declining in the United States, some Canadians facing third-wave lockdowns are flying south to get inoculated, perhaps months earlier than they would be able to at home. While almost a third of Americans have been fully vaccinated, Canada has inoculated only 3% of its almost 38 million people, though more than 34% have received a first dose. Canada is allowing for a four-month gap between doses, while Americans are getting their second shots three or four weeks after the first to reach optimal protection much sooner.

(Compiled by Karishma Singh. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN expert condemns new US laws suppressing Black Lives Matter movement

The adoption of new state laws in Florida and Oklahoma, among others, aimed at suppressing racial justice protests and the Black Lives Matter movement seems to violate international law and the US constitutions protection of the right to p...

Cambodia ends blanket COVID-19 lockdown despite more infections

Cambodia ended on Thursday a blanket coronavirus lockdown in Phnom Penh after three weeks, as busy traffic returned to some streets of the capital, though authorities retained tighter curbs in some districts where infections have surged. Th...

Arunachal reports 220 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to

Arunachal Pradesh reported 220 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 19,412, a health department official said on Thursday.The Capital Complex Region recorded the maximum number of new infections at 64, followed by Lower Dibang Valley ...

Ajit Singh always raised his voice in interest of farmers: Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday condoled the demise of Rashtriya Lok Da leader Chaudhary Ajit Singh and said he always raised his voice in the interest of farmers.Singh, aged 82, passed away at a Gurgaon hospital on Thursday morning b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021