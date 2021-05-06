New Zealand pauses quarantine-free travel to Australian state

New Zealand pauses quarantine-free travel to Australian stateReuters | Wellington | Updated: 06-05-2021 11:21 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 11:19 IST
New Zealand has halted quarantine-free travel to Australia's state of New South Wales while it investigates the source of infection of two cases announced in Sydney, Chris Hipkins, the minister for COVID-19 response, said on Thursday.
Hipkins said the government would continue monitoring the situation in Australia and act accordingly. The cases in the southeastern state were announced in the last two days.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
