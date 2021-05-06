Left Menu

Tokyo governor says extended state of emergency needed to contain COVID-19 surge

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Thursday an extended state of emergency was needed to contain COVID-19 infections that are straining the capital's medical system. Tokyo will discuss the appropriate extension with neighboring prefectures and the central government, Koike said following a meeting with health experts.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 06-05-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 11:22 IST
Tokyo governor says extended state of emergency needed to contain COVID-19 surge
Representative Image Image Credit: Instagram / yuriko.koike

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Thursday an extended state of emergency was needed to contain COVID-19 infections that are straining the capital's medical system.

Tokyo will discuss the appropriate extension with neighboring prefectures and the central government, Koike said following a meeting with health experts. "Based on the analyses from various angles, my thinking is that we need an extension of the state of emergency," Koike said.

Mutant strains of the virus are becoming dominant, increasing cases among younger people and driving concern that the current surge could exceed the third wave that crested in January, Koike said. She called on residents to curtail movements to contain infections. Japan had hoped that a "short and powerful" state of emergency would contain the fourth wave of cases just three months before Tokyo is scheduled to host the Olympic Games. But the declaration started on April 25 and due to end on Tuesday, has failed to halt an increase in new infections and serious cases.

Officials were leaning toward an extension of the measures in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, and Hyogo prefectures beyond May 11, three sources told Reuters on Wednesday. Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura also said his office would request an extension from the central government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU willing to discuss COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver - EU's von der Leyen

The European Union is willing to discuss a proposal, now backed by the United States, to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.The EU is also ready to d...

EU willing to discuss COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver - EU's von der Leyen

The European Union is willing to discuss a proposal, now backed by the United States, to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.The EU is also ready to d...

S Korea raids activist's office over anti-North leaflets

South Korean police on Thursday raided the office of an activist who said he had floated hundreds of thousands of propaganda leaflets toward North Korea by balloon in defiance of a new, contentious law that bans such activities. The issue o...

Thailand says foreigners to get COVID-19 vaccines amid access concern

Thailand confirmed on Thursday that it plans to include 3 million foreigners living in the country in its mass vaccination programme to protect the entire population, amid concerns over the scope of vaccine access.Anybody living in Thailand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021