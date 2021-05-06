Left Menu

COVID-19: 17 doctors found absent during duty hours in Chapra Sadar hospital, explanation demanded

As many as 17 doctors at Sadar Hospital in Bihar's Chapra district have been asked to submit a letter to explain their reported absence from the hospital's COVID-19 isolation ward during their duty hours on Tuesday.

ANI | Chapra (Bihar) | Updated: 06-05-2021 11:30 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 11:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 17 doctors at Sadar Hospital in Bihar's Chapra district have been asked to submit a letter to explain their reported absence from the hospital's COVID-19 isolation ward during their duty hours on Tuesday. Civil surgeon Dr Janardan Prasad Sukumar has asked the 17 doctors to submit an explanation letter within 24 hours to the hospital's deputy superintendent.

"Any sort of negligence towards the duty will not be accepted," said Dr Sukumar. As per the instructions of Dr Sukumar, it has been ordered that an FIR would be registered under the Disaster Management Act against the doctors.

According to DM Dr Nilesh Ramchandra Deore, even after a lot of inspections, doctors are still found to be absent from their duties. According to the Union Health Ministry, Bihar has 113480 active cases of COVID-19. 3049 new cases have come up and 61 related deaths were registered in the state in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

