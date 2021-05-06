Left Menu

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 06-05-2021 11:57 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 11:56 IST
COVID-19: Kerala announces complete lockdown from May 8
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala government on Thursday announced a complete lockdown in the state from May 8 morning in view of the severe COVID-19 surge in the second wave of the pandemic.

The 9-day-lockdown would come into force on May 8 morning and extend up to May 16, according to official sources.

Strict lockdown-like restrictions are already in place in the southern state and the Pinarayi Vijayan government decided to clamp the complete shutdown in the wake of severe spike in the positive cases.

Kerala had reported the highest-ever single day spurt in positive cases on Wednesday adding 41,953 infections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

