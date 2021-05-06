Left Menu

Tokyo governor backs extended state of emergency to contain COVID-19 surge

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Thursday an extended state of emergency was needed to contain COVID-19 infections that are straining the medical system in the capital, a move that could raise further questions about its ability to host the Olympics. Japan had hoped that a "short and powerful" state of emergency would contain a fourth wave of cases just under three months before Tokyo is scheduled to host the Olympic Games.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 06-05-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 12:08 IST
Tokyo governor backs extended state of emergency to contain COVID-19 surge
Representative Image Image Credit: Instagram / yuriko.koike

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Thursday an extended state of emergency was needed to contain COVID-19 infections that are straining the medical system in the capital, a move that could raise further questions about its ability to host the Olympics.

Japan had hoped that a "short and powerful" state of emergency would contain the fourth wave of cases just under three months before Tokyo is scheduled to host the Olympic Games. But the declaration started on April 25 and due to end on Tuesday, has failed to halt an increase in new infections and serious cases. Tokyo will discuss the appropriate extension with neighboring prefectures and the central government, Koike said following a meeting with health experts.

"Based on the analyses from various angles, my thinking is that we need an extension of the state of emergency," Koike said. Mutant strains of the virus are becoming dominant, increasing cases among younger people and driving concern that the current surge could exceed the third wave that crested in January, Koike said. She called on residents to curtail movements to contain infections.

Though Japan has not suffered as badly from the coronavirus as other nations, its vaccination program is lagging badly with fewer than three months left before the Summer Olympics, postponed by a year, are set to start. Tokyo on Thursday recorded 591 new coronavirus cases. Some 10,500 people have died across Japan since the pandemic began.

Officials were leaning toward an extension of the measures in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures beyond May 11, three sources told Reuters on Wednesday. The area covers nearly a quarter of Japan's population. Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura also said his office would request an extension from the central government.

"I think we cannot help but to ask for an extension ... considering the current situation on infection cases and the medical system in Osaka reaching its limit," Yoshimura told a meeting of experts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China condemns G7 statement censuring Beijing

Chinas Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned a joint statement by G7 foreign ministers that expressed support for Chinese-claimed Taiwan and cast Beijing as a bully, saying it was a gross interference in Chinas internal affairs.The G7 as a...

EU willing to discuss COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver - EU's von der Leyen

The European Union is willing to discuss a proposal, now backed by the United States, to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.The EU is also ready to d...

EU willing to discuss COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver - EU's von der Leyen

The European Union is willing to discuss a proposal, now backed by the United States, to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.The EU is also ready to d...

S Korea raids activist's office over anti-North leaflets

South Korean police on Thursday raided the office of an activist who said he had floated hundreds of thousands of propaganda leaflets toward North Korea by balloon in defiance of a new, contentious law that bans such activities. The issue o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021