Ladakh reports 251 fresh COVID cases, 131 recovered

PTI | Leh | Updated: 06-05-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 12:14 IST
Ladakh has reported 251 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 14,811, while 131 people have recovered from the infection, officials said on Thursday.

The total number of active cases in the union territory has reached 1,494, including 1,264 in Leh district and 230 in Kargil district, they said.

A total of 151 people have died due to the infection in Ladakh, including 107 deaths in Leh and 44 in Kargil since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Of the new cases reported during the past 24 hours, the officials said 182 were detected in Leh and 69 others in Kargil.

They said a total of 131 patients - 115 in Leh and 16 in Kargil - were discharged after successful treatment, taking the number of recoveries to 13,166, which accounted for over 89 per cent of the total cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

EU willing to discuss COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver - EU's von der Leyen

The European Union is willing to discuss a proposal, now backed by the United States, to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.The EU is also ready to d...

