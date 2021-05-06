GAVI welcomes Biden move, urges U.S. COVID-19 vaccine makers to transfer know-how

The GAVI vaccine alliance on Thursday welcomed U.S. President Joe Biden's support for waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, and urged Washington to help manufacturers to also transfer know-how to boost global production urgently.

"We recognise also the significance of the (Biden) administration's commitment to work towards increasing raw material production, which will have an immediate impact on alleviating current global supply constraints," the Geneva-based group that co-leads the global COVAX dose-sharing facility told Reuters in a statement.

