GAVI welcomes Biden move, urges U.S. COVID-19 vaccine makers to transfer know-how

GAVI welcomes Biden move, urges U.S. COVID-19 vaccine makers to transfer know-howReuters | Geneva | Updated: 06-05-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 12:14 IST
The GAVI vaccine alliance on Thursday welcomed U.S. President Joe Biden's support for waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, and urged Washington to help manufacturers to also transfer know-how to boost global production urgently.
"We recognise also the significance of the (Biden) administration's commitment to work towards increasing raw material production, which will have an immediate impact on alleviating current global supply constraints," the Geneva-based group that co-leads the global COVAX dose-sharing facility told Reuters in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Chauvin convicted of murdering George Floyd in landmark U.S. racial justice case
People News Roundup: Former U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale dies at 93; Queen Elizabeth marks 95th birthday and more
Return the favour: South Korea looks to U.S. for COVID-19 vaccine aid
Return the favour: South Korea looks to U.S. for COVID-19 vaccine aid
Return the favour: South Korea looks to U.S. for COVID-19 vaccine aid