Updated: 06-05-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 13:11 IST
Puducherry adds 1,510 new COVID-19 cases, overall tally rises

The union territory of Puducherry logged 1,510 fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 66,627, a senior official of Department of Health and Family Welfare services said on Thursday.

Eighteen more deaths were reported during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Thursday taking the toll to 901, the Director of the Department S Mohan Kumar said.

The 1,510 new cases were identified at the end of examination of 7,150 samples during last 24 hours projecting a test positivity rate of 21.11 per cent.

The Health department Director said that 779 patients recovered and were discharged in the last 24 hours.

As many as 53,296 patients recovered and were discharged so far.

There were 12,430 active cases (2,036 undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 10,394 patients were in home quarantine).

Of the total 18 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, 12 were men and six were women. Most of the deceased had comorbidities, he said.

He said that 8.31 lakh samples were examined so far and 7.52 lakh of them turned out to be negative.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.35 per cent and 79.99 per cent respectively.

Mohan Kumar said the Puducherry region alone accounted for 1,190 of the 1,510 new cases while Karaikal reported 149, followed by Yanam (129) and Mahe (42).

Kumar said that 32,700 healthcare workers and 19,203 frontline workers have been inoculated against the virus so far in the union territory.

He said that 1,56,828 people belonging either to the category of senior citizens (those above 60 years) or those above 45 years with comorbidities have been vaccinated since March 1.

