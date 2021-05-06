Left Menu

No pendency of oxygen concentrators with Indian customs: Govt

On media reports that oxygen concentrators are pending at the Customs warehouse for getting clearance from the authorities, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has clarified that there is no such pendency with the Customs and the "news is totally incorrect", the health ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 13:37 IST
No pendency of oxygen concentrators with Indian customs: Govt
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

On media reports that oxygen concentrators are pending at the Customs warehouse for getting clearance from the authorities, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has clarified that there is no such pendency with the Customs and the "news is totally incorrect", the health ministry said in a statement on Thursday. According to the ministry, the Customs is swiftly clearing all consignments and no such figures of pendency exist across any port of import.

In all, 3,000 oxygen concentrators have been received from various countries as global aid to support efforts of the Central government and the states and union territories in their collective fight against the global pandemic. "Of these Mauritius has sent 200 oxygen concentrators, Russia (20), UK has sent in four consignments (95+120+280+174), 80 from Romania, 700 from Ireland, Thailand (30), China (1000) and Uzbekistan (151). In addition, Taiwan has sent 150. The oxygen concentrators are either delivered to the identified tertiary care institutions or been dispatched for delivery. The relief material has been dispatched through road and air too. There are no oxygen contractors lying in the warehouse of the Customs Department," the statement read.

"The Indian Customs is sensitive to the need for availability of COVID-19 related imports including oxygen and oxygen related equipment, and are working round the clock to fast track and clear the goods on arrival and lead to expeditious clearance within hours. The goods are given high priority for clearance by the Customs systems for processing over others. While the Nodal officers get alerts on email for monitoring and clearance, monitoring by senior officers for the pendency of COVID-related imports is also being undertaken. "Recently the matter regarding a consignment of 3,000 oxygen concentrators lying with Customs authorities came up in the Delhi High Court and the same was clarified by the government counsel that presently no such consignment is pending with Custom authorities," it added.

The ministry of finance had also clarified the matter through an official release on May 3 in response to the flooding of social media with the news that 3,000 oxygen concentrators are lying with Customs. The ministry stated, "We have again checked with our field formations and there is no such consignment lying with the Customs. However, since a photograph has also been put on twitter, if anybody has information as to where it is lying, the same may be informed to us and we will take immediate action." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India, France and Australia to work for open, rules-based Indo-Pacific

India, France and Australia are committed to advancing their shared values and working together to achieve a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said a joint statement issued by all three...

Indonesia deploys 400 battle-hardened troops to troubled Papua

Indonesia has deployed 400 more soldiers in the easternmost region of Papua, an army spokesman said on Thursday, as an exiled separatist leader warned that the military looked set to launch its biggest security operation in the area in deca...

Union Minister V Muraleedharan's car attacked in West Bengal's West Midnapore

Union Minister V Muraleedharans car was attacked in West Bengals Panchkhudi on Thursday. The Minister took to Twitter to allege that the attack was perpetrated by Trinamool Congress TMC goons.TMC goons attacked my convoy in West Midnapore, ...

EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish lira slips ahead of central bank meet; Rouble firms

Turkeys lira eased on Thursday ahead of its central banks interest rate decision in the face of rising inflation, while investors await a key U.S. jobs report for clues on the pace of a global economic recovery and further monetary stimulus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021