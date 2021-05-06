Left Menu

Sri Lanka rolls out Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

Already 9,25,000 of the 21 million population had received the vaccine, Oxford AstraZeneca from India.Due to the grave COVID situation in India, Sri Lankas next order is getting delayed posing problems for the second dose.Meanwhile, the islands new infections rose to an all time high for the third day running yesterday with over 1,900 cases reported.Fernandopulle said this was an alarming rise as people should be more vigilant to practice COVID-19 health guidelines.They must stay indoors as far as possible by stopping all unnecessary travel.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 06-05-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 13:45 IST
Sri Lanka rolls out Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

Sri Lanka on Thursday started administering Sputnik V vaccine after it received the first batch of 15,000 doses of the Russian jab, an health official said.

Dr Sudarshani Fernandopulle, minister for COVID-19 prevention, said a particularly vulnerable Colombo north suburb had been chosen to use the Sputnik vaccine.

Sri Lanka received a consignment of 15,000 Russian vaccines early this week out of an order for 13 million of Sputnik doses. Already 9,25,000 of the 21 million population had received the vaccine, Oxford AstraZeneca from India.

Due to the grave COVID situation in India, Sri Lanka's next order is getting delayed posing problems for the second dose.

Meanwhile, the island's new infections rose to an all time high for the third day running yesterday with over 1,900 cases reported.

Fernandopulle said this was an alarming rise as people should be more vigilant to practice COVID-19 health guidelines.

''They must stay indoors as far as possible by stopping all unnecessary travel. If needed only one person can go out of a home", she said.

The health authorities have dubbed this new wave the 'New Year cluster' which came to strike with the milling shoppers for the traditional Sinhala and Tamil New Year mid last month. The number of cases which stood below 200 per day average prior to the New Year celebrations in April had now reached nearly 2,000 per day, authorities said.

It has been identified as the fast spreading UK SARS-Cov-2 strain. The public health inspectors have said that hospitals are overwhelmed.

The health minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi said action had been taken to add 10,000 beds to the system while minister Fernandopulle stressed on the need to convert COVID quarantine centers to become treatment centers in view of the rising number of cases.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the total number of coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka are 117,529 and 734 people have died from the illness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India, France and Australia to work for open, rules-based Indo-Pacific

India, France and Australia are committed to advancing their shared values and working together to achieve a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said a joint statement issued by all three...

Indonesia deploys 400 battle-hardened troops to troubled Papua

Indonesia has deployed 400 more soldiers in the easternmost region of Papua, an army spokesman said on Thursday, as an exiled separatist leader warned that the military looked set to launch its biggest security operation in the area in deca...

Union Minister V Muraleedharan's car attacked in West Bengal's West Midnapore

Union Minister V Muraleedharans car was attacked in West Bengals Panchkhudi on Thursday. The Minister took to Twitter to allege that the attack was perpetrated by Trinamool Congress TMC goons.TMC goons attacked my convoy in West Midnapore, ...

EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish lira slips ahead of central bank meet; Rouble firms

Turkeys lira eased on Thursday ahead of its central banks interest rate decision in the face of rising inflation, while investors await a key U.S. jobs report for clues on the pace of a global economic recovery and further monetary stimulus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021