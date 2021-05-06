Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 1:20 a.m.
India's fiscal response to the COVID-19 pandemic has so far been conservative, according to a new report, which suggested a Rs 5.5 lakh crore stimulus package to deal with the crisis.
12:38 p.m.
Tamil comedian Pandu, noted for his unique facial expressions and body language, died due to COVID-19, his family said.
12:29 p.m.
COVID-19: Sri Lanka bans travellers from India with immediate effect.
11:49 a.m.
Second wave of COVID19 has hit India 'like a tsunami' says Kiran Mazumdar Shaw.
11:32 a.m.
Odisha's COVID-19 caseload surpasses 5-lakh mark, toll mounts to 2,121.
11:31 a.m.
Kerala govt imposes complete lockdown in state from May 8 to 16 due to severe COVID-19 spread.
10:13 a.m.
Telangana reports 6,026 new COVID-19 cases, 52 deaths; daily recoveries outnumber fresh infections.
9:55 a.m.
Active COVID-19 cases in country recorded at 35,66,398: Union Health Ministry.
9:54 a.m.
Single day rise of 4,12,262 COVID-19 infections, 3,980 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 2,10,77,410, death toll to 23,01,68: Government.
9:53 a.m.
Over 67,000 more people administered COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi.
9:21 a.m.
RLD leader Ajit Singh dies of COVID-19: Statement by family. 9:13 a.m.
US reissues travel advisory urges Americans not to travel to India.
9:11 a.m.
With the addition of 3,017 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up to 4,80,194, an official said.
8:43 a.m.
Tragic COVID-19 situation in India should raise alarm bells for all of us: UNICEF.
