Left Menu

Honda Cars advances maintenance shutdown of manufacturing plant amid COVID surge

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 14:06 IST
Honda Cars advances maintenance shutdown of manufacturing plant amid COVID surge

Honda Cars India on Thursday said it is advancing maintenance shutdown at its Rajasthan-based manufacturing plant by around ten days in the wake of second wave of COVID.

The Japanese automaker, which sells models like Amaze and City, has decided to shut production at its Tapukara-based facility for 12 days starting from May 7 in order to curtail spread of coronavirus infections.

''In view of the current severe situation from the second wave of COVID-19, the company has informed its associates and suppliers that the company is making calendar adjustments along with its maintenance block closure at its manufacturing plant in Tapukara, Rajasthan,'' a Honda Cars India spokesperson told PTI.

The production will be halted from May 7 till May 18.

''The manufacturing operations will resume from May 19. The maintenance block closure was originally scheduled from mid of May 2021,'' the spokesperson noted.

Honda's Tapukara plant has an installed production capacity of 1.8 lakh units per annum.

The company's employees working in corporate and zonal offices for all functions have been primarily working from home, extending all possible support to customers and business partners.

''Only some associates involved in running essential services that require physical presence or minimal staffing for a few critical activities are attending office with full precautions,'' the spokesperson said.

Earlier this week, Mahindra & Mahindra announced advancing the annual maintenance plant shutdown of its automotive division to May amid the spike in COVID cases across the country.

Other companies, including Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, MG Motor India, Honda MotorCycle and Scooter India (HMSI) and Suzuki Motorcycle India have already announced temporary suspension of manufacturing operations in the wake of rise in COVID cases.

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday, new coronavirus cases and deaths in India hit a record daily high with 4,12,262 new infections and 3,980 fatalities being reported, taking the total tally of COVID cases to 2,10,77,410 and the death toll to 2,30,168.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India, France and Australia to work for open, rules-based Indo-Pacific

India, France and Australia are committed to advancing their shared values and working together to achieve a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said a joint statement issued by all three...

Indonesia deploys 400 battle-hardened troops to troubled Papua

Indonesia has deployed 400 more soldiers in the easternmost region of Papua, an army spokesman said on Thursday, as an exiled separatist leader warned that the military looked set to launch its biggest security operation in the area in deca...

Union Minister V Muraleedharan's car attacked in West Bengal's West Midnapore

Union Minister V Muraleedharans car was attacked in West Bengals Panchkhudi on Thursday. The Minister took to Twitter to allege that the attack was perpetrated by Trinamool Congress TMC goons.TMC goons attacked my convoy in West Midnapore, ...

EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish lira slips ahead of central bank meet; Rouble firms

Turkeys lira eased on Thursday ahead of its central banks interest rate decision in the face of rising inflation, while investors await a key U.S. jobs report for clues on the pace of a global economic recovery and further monetary stimulus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021