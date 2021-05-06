Left Menu

Kerala HC directs state govt to ensure uniform rates for COVID-19 treatment

Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the state government to ensure uniform rates for COVID-19 treatment across hospitals in the state.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 06-05-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 14:17 IST
Kerala HC directs state govt to ensure uniform rates for COVID-19 treatment
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the state government to ensure uniform rates for COVID-19 treatment across hospitals in the state. The HC observed this while considering a PIL seeking uniform treatment rates for COVID-19 across hospitals in Kerala.

State Attorney KV Sohan has sought a directive to all private hospitals in the state to stand together to battle the pandemic. The Court posted the matter to Monday. "The government will publish the order regularising and fixing rates/charges for COVID-19 treatment by private hospitals based on the facilities available in different classes of hospitals. Lists of empanelled hospitals will be published from time to time for COVID-19 treatment," the state government informed the court.

"An appellate authority at the state level will also be designated. An authority for examining the complaint/grievances regarding overcharging by private hospitals at the district level will be designated," it added. The Division Bench, headed by Justice Devanan Ramachandran, observed, "We completely appreciate the stance of the Kerala government."

The Court added, "We suggest a toll free number for COVID-19, just a number like 100. If you are able to give us a toll free number that can trigger the entire system, that will be great. Second is a patient management system. For instance, every patient may not require hospitalisation, you can tell them they can remain at home. There should be categories of patients with treatment fixed accordingly." "Non-empanelled hospitals have been asked to fix 50 per cent beds. We have strictly ensure these beds are reserved. 50 per cent beds in empanelled hospitals not earmarked for COVID treatment are not regulated. Regarding non-empanelled hospitals, we need rates for 50 per cent beds earmarked for COVID-19. Walk-in patients go to private hospitals, they do not have any option, this will have to be regulated," it further said.

The government's order can say that consumables should be charged pro rata. It is easy to regulate. As far as pathological rates are concerned, make sure only actuals are charged." The Court directed all other counsels appearing for Private Hospital Association, Indian Medical Association (IMA), etc. to submit their suggestions to the State Attorney. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India, France and Australia to work for open, rules-based Indo-Pacific

India, France and Australia are committed to advancing their shared values and working together to achieve a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said a joint statement issued by all three...

Indonesia deploys 400 battle-hardened troops to troubled Papua

Indonesia has deployed 400 more soldiers in the easternmost region of Papua, an army spokesman said on Thursday, as an exiled separatist leader warned that the military looked set to launch its biggest security operation in the area in deca...

Union Minister V Muraleedharan's car attacked in West Bengal's West Midnapore

Union Minister V Muraleedharans car was attacked in West Bengals Panchkhudi on Thursday. The Minister took to Twitter to allege that the attack was perpetrated by Trinamool Congress TMC goons.TMC goons attacked my convoy in West Midnapore, ...

EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish lira slips ahead of central bank meet; Rouble firms

Turkeys lira eased on Thursday ahead of its central banks interest rate decision in the face of rising inflation, while investors await a key U.S. jobs report for clues on the pace of a global economic recovery and further monetary stimulus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021