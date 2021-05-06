Left Menu

France widens COVID vaccine rollout to 16-17 year olds at high risk of major illness

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 06-05-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 14:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

France has decided to widen its COVID-19 vaccine rollout to people aged 16-17 who could face a high risk of a major illness from the virus, said the country's health ministry on Thursday, as the country gradually accelerates its vaccine programme. The health ministry said this category of 16-17 year olds would be allowed to get the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine from Thursday onwards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

