Delhi records 335 deaths, over 19,000 cases in a day; positivity rate below 25 per cent

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 15:21 IST
The national capital recorded 335 COVID-19 deaths in a day and 19,133 new cases even as the positivity rate dropped below 25 per cent for the first time since April 18, according to the bulletin issued by the Delhi health department on Thursday.

This is the third time in the last four days that the number of new cases remained below 20,000.

Delhi had reported 20,960 cases on Wednesday, 19,953 on Tuesday, 18,043 on Monday, 20,394 cases on Sunday, 25,219 on Saturday, 27,047 on Friday, 24,235 on last Thursday and 25,986 on Wednesday last week.

At 24.29 per cent, the case positivity rate is its lowest since April 16, when it was 19.7 per cent, according to government data. It was 24.6 percent on April 17.

The national registered a positivity rate of 26.4 per cent on Wednesday, 26.73 per cent on Tuesday, 29.56 per cent on Monday, 28.33 per cent on Sunday, 31.6 per cent on Saturday, 32.7 per cent on Friday and 32.8 per cent on last Thursday. On April 22, a positivity rate of 36.2 percent, the highest so far, was recorded.

The city had witnessed 311 deaths on Wednesday, 338 on Tuesday, 448 on Monday, the highest so far; 407 on Sunday, 412 on Saturday, 375 on Friday, 395 on last Thursday and 368 on Wednesday last week.

It has so far recorded 12,73,035 cases, of which over 11.64 lakh have recovered. The death toll due to the viral disease stands at 18,398, the bulletin said.

