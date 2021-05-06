Left Menu

COVID-19: 5,500 healthcare workers trained by RSLDC bolstering Rajasthan's health system

Trained under various schemes of healthcare by Rajasthan Skills and Livelihood Development Corporation (RSLDC), more than 5,500 professionals in the state are aiding medical services in COVID-19 times.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 06-05-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 15:23 IST
COVID-19: 5,500 healthcare workers trained by RSLDC bolstering Rajasthan's health system
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Trained under various schemes of healthcare by Rajasthan Skills and Livelihood Development Corporation (RSLDC), more than 5,500 professionals in the state are aiding medical services in COVID-19 times. Skilled as an emergency medical technician, dialysis technician, nursing assistant, general duty assistant, and other support services under various schemes of RSLDC over the past two years, these professionals are offering services at various healthcare facilities.

"After dropping out from formal education due to family reasons, I was introduced to the RSLDC program by a friend. I am glad that I enrolled in the program and am able to serve both my family and the society," says 21-year-old Kuldeep Verma, General Duty Assistant at a private hospital in Jaipur. RSLDC as the state government's apex body for skill development has rolled out several skill development programs for the underprivileged youth and adults.

"The state government under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot through its flagship schemes such as Nirogi Rajasthan and Chiranjeevi Swasthy Bima Yojna is working to extend affordable and quality medical care for all citizens. This has been driving demand for healthcare and support services even before the pandemic arrived and fortunately, RSLDC has been able to train thousands of people to meet the demand," says Dr. Niraj K Pawan, Chairman, RSLDC. Along with medical support services, RSLDC has also trained hundreds of youth in geriatric and home-based support. These professionals are extending help to numerous elderly and other home-based patients. The training is providing the necessary knowledge and confidence to work with COVID positive people.

While many of these workers are extending services in COVID wards at hospitals, there are also those assisting people in home isolation. "It is important to take due care of patients in home isolation. Along with the help in daily chores and medicine, such people also need someone to share their feelings. It is important to keep up the morale of people tested positive," says Anita Malviya, a home care nursing worker trained by RSLDC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

11 govt forces members killed in terrorists' attacks in eastern Afghanistan

Kabul Afghanistan, May 6 ANIXinhua At least 11 Afghan security forces members were killed in terrorists attacks in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday night, authorities confirmed on Thursday. In Ghazni province, four Afghan National Police AN...

US survey finds fear of losing health insurance keeps 1 in 6 workers in their jobs

One out of every six adult workers 16 per cent in the United States are staying in jobs they might otherwise leave out of fear of losing their employer-sponsored health insurance, according to a new West Health-Gallup survey of more than 3,...

SpiceXpress transports 1,100 oxygen concentrators, other medical equipment from China to Delhi

SpiceXpress on Thursday transported 1,100 oxygen concentrators and other COVID-19-related medical equipment from Nanjing in China to New Delhi.The consignment was airlifted in SpiceXpress widebody A330 aircraft, according to a statement.Spi...

Sensex, Nifty rise for 2nd day; auto, IT stocks take charge

Equity gauges Sensex and Nifty notched up gains for the second straight session on Thursday following hectic buying mainly in auto, financial, and IT counters.The BSE benchmark Sensex closed higher by 272.21 points or 0.56 percent at 48,949...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021