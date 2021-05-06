Left Menu

Maha: COVID-19 swab sticks packed in unhygienic conditions in slum; supplier booked

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 15:34 IST
Maha: COVID-19 swab sticks packed in unhygienic conditions in slum; supplier booked
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A case has been registered against a supplier of swab sticks used for collecting nasal and throat samples for COVID-19 testing, after a video allegedly showed that the items were being packed in unhygienic conditions at a slum in the neighboring Thane district, police said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, a video surfaced on social media, which showed that swab sticks were being packed at a slum in Sant Dnyaneshwar Nagar in Ulhasnagar, an official said.

Following this, officials from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), local civic body and police visited the slum and recovered packets of swab sticks from a few households on Wednesday, he said.

A case has been registered against the supplier, who had hired labor from the households, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Epidemic Diseases Act, he said, adding that so arrests have been made so far.

The video showed women and children packing swab sticks that are used in COVID-19 tests, without wearing any gloves or masks, it was stated.

Some sticks were also left lying on floor mats and children handled them with their bare hands, the official said.

Women were being paid Rs 20 for packing 1,000 swab sticks in plastic packets, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU Court advisor: Polish regime for judges against EU law

A top European Union legal advisor argued in an opinion Thursday that a Polish regime for disciplining judges is contrary to EU law.It is the latest development in an ongoing dispute between the 27-member bloc and the conservative, populist...

SpiceXpress transports 1,100 oxygen concentrators, other medical equipment from China to Delhi

SpiceXpress on Thursday transported 1,100 oxygen concentrators and other COVID-19-related medical equipment from Nanjing in China to New Delhi.The consignment was airlifted in SpiceXpress widebody A330 aircraft, according to a statement.Spi...

11 govt forces members killed in terrorists' attacks in eastern Afghanistan

Kabul Afghanistan, May 6 ANIXinhua At least 11 Afghan security forces members were killed in terrorists attacks in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday night, authorities confirmed on Thursday. In Ghazni province, four Afghan National Police AN...

US survey finds fear of losing health insurance keeps 1 in 6 workers in their jobs

One out of every six adult workers 16 per cent in the United States are staying in jobs they might otherwise leave out of fear of losing their employer-sponsored health insurance, according to a new West Health-Gallup survey of more than 3,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021