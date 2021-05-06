HP witnesses 28 COVID-19 deaths, 1,465 cases

Himachal Pradesh on Thursday recorded 1,465 COVID-19 cases and 28 fatalities, a senior official said. According to data updated till 2 pm, the death toll in the state due to the disease now stands at 1,707 and the case tally at 1,16,252.

Active cases in the state now stand at 25,475, the official said.

Also, 1,864 coronavirus patients recovered from the infection during the day, taking the total number of recoveries in Himachal to 89,018, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)