Left Menu

President Ramaphosa welcomed US support for waiver of IP protections for vaccine

The United States government on Wednesday said that the COVID-19 pandemic is a global health crisis that calls for extraordinary measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 06-05-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 16:03 IST
President Ramaphosa welcomed US support for waiver of IP protections for vaccine
In a statement on Thursday, President Ramaphosa said the anticipated temporary waiver provides a global response to COVID-19. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the support of United States President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris for a temporary and targeted waiver of intellectual property protections that apply to COVID-19 vaccines.

The United States government on Wednesday said that the COVID-19 pandemic is a global health crisis that calls for extraordinary measures.

The United States said it believes strongly in intellectual property protections. However, in service of ending the pandemic, it will at forthcoming negotiations of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) support the waiver of those protections for COVID-19 vaccines.

President Ramaphosa has welcomed the position adopted by the United States as an important reinforcement of a campaign led by South Africa and India on behalf of emerging economies that face vaccine shortages and production challenges.

In a statement on Thursday, President Ramaphosa said the anticipated temporary waiver provides a global response to COVID-19.

President Ramaphosa said the proposal establishes a global solution to enhance manufacturing and boost supply capacity, and enables coordination and access to information currently under patent protection.

"For countries that do not currently have manufacturing capacity on certain medical technologies, the waiver could open up more supply options and avoid countries being reliant on only one or two suppliers.

"Where supply capacity currently exists, it can be repurposed to COVID-vaccine production and in this way, improve the supply available to all nations," President Ramaphosa said.

The President said the upcoming WTO negotiations provide the global community, especially leading economies, with both an opportunity and a challenge to act in the best interest of all humanity.

"This can be achieved by focusing on the moral, legal and economic benefits of providing urgent, affordable and equitable protection to all people around the world, in the face of a grave and indiscriminate threat to life and economic sustainability," President Ramaphosa said.

In light of the growing global consensus, President Ramaphosa has called on pharmaceutical companies to facilitate sharing of know-how and technology to enable a rapid increase in supply capacity in order to save lives.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-Bank of England press conference on latest projections

The Bank of England said it would slow the pace of its bond-buying as it sharply increased its forecast for Britains economic growth this year after its coronavirus slump, but it stressed it was not tightening monetary policy. Below are quo...

Mahindra Group sets up advanced design centre in UK

Mahindra Group on Thursday announced the setting up of an advanced design centre for mobility products in the UK. Mahindra Advanced Design Europe MADE is being set up in the West Midlands, and the new Centre of Excellence CoE will be a part...

Russia authorises Sputnik Light COVID vaccine for use -RDIF

Russia has authorised the one-shot Sputnik Light version of its COVID-19 vaccine for use, the Russian Direct Investment Fund RDIF said on Thursday, a move that could help vaccine supplies go further in countries with high infection rates.De...

Sachin Pilot for free COVID vaccination to all

Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday once again questioned the determination of the rates of COVID-19 vaccines in the country.During his visit to his assembly constituency Tonk, Pilot told reporters that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021