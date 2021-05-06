Left Menu

Serbians queue to get COVID-19 vaccine and with it a shopping voucher

Dozens of people gathered at a major mall in Belgrade on Thursday hoping to be among the first to get a COVID-19 vaccine and with it a shopping voucher, in the latest initiative by authorities to encourage more Serbians to get inoculated. COVID-19 has killed 6,478 people in Serbia and 695,875 were infected. ($1 = 97.5800 Serbian dinars)

Reuters | Belgrade | Updated: 06-05-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 16:29 IST
Serbians queue to get COVID-19 vaccine and with it a shopping voucher
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Dozens of people gathered at a major mall in Belgrade on Thursday hoping to be among the first to get a COVID-19 vaccine and with it a shopping voucher, in the latest initiative by authorities to encourage more Serbians to get inoculated. Since last December, Serbia has vaccinated 29.81% of its population of around 7 million with at least one dose.

The government now wants to accelerate the program, including drop-in vaccination centers and facilities in shopping malls. "People should be responsible ... and seize the opportunity (to have a vaccine) ... as we reach out to them," said doctor Zoran Vekic, who coordinated Thursday's event.

In the Usce shopping mall, people crowded to get their shot and be among the first 100 to receive a voucher worth 3,000 dinars ($30.74) from the mall's management and retailers. "This is actually ingenious, as it motivates people so well," said Nikolina, a woman in her 30s.

To speed up vaccinations, President Aleksandar Vucic on Wednesday also said he had asked the government to make a separate one-time payment to everyone older than 16 who receives one or both shots by May 31. COVID-19 infections have gradually declined in recent weeks to a daily total of around 1,200, and the government is keen to bring them down further to allow it to open up the economy further.

Restaurants, cafes, bars and clubs are restricted to serving outdoors only, but markets and shops are open and there are no restrictions for travelling inside the country. Serbia last month increased its 2021 budget deficit to 6.9% of economic output, up from 3%, to mitigate the effects of COVID-19, including payments and subsidies to citizens, pensioners, and businesses.

Belgrade has also secured a steady supply of vaccines since December, allowing people to pick between four manufacturers; Pfizer/BioNtech, China's Sinopharm, AstraZeneca/Oxford, and Russia's Sputnik V. COVID-19 has killed 6,478 people in Serbia, and 695,875 were infected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Biden Trade Team Set For First Talks With Chinese Counterparts - SCMP

May 6 Reuters - TOP TRADE NEGOTIATORS FROM CHINA, U.S. MAY HOLD THEIR FIRST CONVERSATION SOON TO REVIEW THE PHASE ONE TRADE DEAL - SCMP TOPICS FOR DISCUSSION IN U.S.-CHINA TALKS LIKELY TO INCLUDE CHINESE COMMITMENT TO BUY 200 BILLION OF GOO...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Recovery hopes to underpin Wall Street, vaccine makers slide

Wall Street was set for a steady start on Thursday as confidence in the economic recovery offset jitters in American pharmas over rights to their COVID vaccines.Futures contracts in the SP 500, Nasdaq and Dow Jones Industrials were all slig...

HC: Imperative for pvt hospitals in Maha to have oxygen plants

The Bombay High Court on Thursday said it was imperative for all private hospitals in Maharashtra to have their own oxygen plants to deal with the increasing cases of COVID-19.A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni...

HIGHLIGHTS-Bank of England press conference on latest projections

The Bank of England said it would slow the pace of its bond-buying as it sharply increased its forecast for Britains economic growth this year after its coronavirus slump, but it stressed it was not tightening monetary policy. Below are quo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021