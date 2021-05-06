Left Menu

UK working with U.S., WTO on boosting COVID vaccine supply - spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-05-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 16:30 IST
UK working with U.S., WTO on boosting COVID vaccine supply - spokesman
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain is discussing ways of increasing production and supply of COVID-19 vaccines with the United States and World Trade Organization, a government spokesperson said on Thursday after Washington supported waiving their intellectual property rights.

"The UK is working with WTO members to resolve this issue. We are in discussions with the U.S. and WTO members to facilitate increased production and supply of Covid-19 vaccines," the spokesman said.

"As one of the biggest donors to COVAX, we will ensure global access to vaccines and continue to encourage manufacturers to provide their vaccines on a not-for-profit, transparent basis."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021