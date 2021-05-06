UK working with U.S., WTO on boosting COVID vaccine supply - spokesman

UK working with U.S., WTO on boosting COVID vaccine supply - spokesmanReuters | London | Updated: 06-05-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 16:30 IST
Britain is discussing ways of increasing production and supply of COVID-19 vaccines with the United States and World Trade Organization, a government spokesperson said on Thursday after Washington supported waiving their intellectual property rights.
"The UK is working with WTO members to resolve this issue. We are in discussions with the U.S. and WTO members to facilitate increased production and supply of Covid-19 vaccines," the spokesman said.
"As one of the biggest donors to COVAX, we will ensure global access to vaccines and continue to encourage manufacturers to provide their vaccines on a not-for-profit, transparent basis."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVAX
- U.S.
- United States
- Washington
- Britain
- World Trade Organization
ALSO READ
Biden calls Chauvin verdict a 'giant step' toward justice in the United States
Biden calls Chauvin verdict a 'giant step' toward justice in the United States
Chauvin convicted of murdering George Floyd in landmark U.S. racial justice case
People News Roundup: Former U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale dies at 93; Queen Elizabeth marks 95th birthday and more
Return the favour: South Korea looks to U.S. for COVID-19 vaccine aid