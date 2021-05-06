Left Menu

No pendency of oxygen concentrators with Indian Customs: CBIC

In all, 3000 oxygen concentrators have been received from various countries as global aid to support the efforts of the Government of India and the States and UTs in their collective fight against the global pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 16:47 IST
No pendency of oxygen concentrators with Indian Customs: CBIC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

It has been reported in some sections of the media that oxygen concentrators are pending at the Customs warehouse for getting clearance from the Customs authorities.

The news is totally incorrect, not based on facts and without any basis.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has clarified that there is no such pendency with Indian Customs. The Indian Customs is swiftly clearing all consignments & no such figures of pendency exist across any port of import.

In all, 3000 oxygen concentrators have been received from various countries as global aid to support the efforts of the Government of India and the States and UTs in their collective fight against the global pandemic. Of these Mauritius has sent 200 oxygen concentrators, Russia (20), the UK has sent in four consignments (95+120+280+174), 80 from Romania, 700 from Ireland, Thailand (30), China (1000) and Uzbekistan (151). In addition, Taiwan has sent 150. The oxygen concentrators are either delivered to the identified tertiary care institutions or been dispatched for delivery. The relief material has been dispatched through road and air too. There are no oxygen contractors lying in the warehouse of the Customs Department, it is clarified.

The Indian Customs is sensitive to the need for availability of COVID related imports including Oxygen & Oxygen related equipment etc., and are working 24 x 7 to fast track and clear the goods on arrival and lead to expeditious clearance within hours. The Goods are given high Priority for clearance by the Customs Systems for processing over other goods. While the Nodal Officers get alerts on email for monitoring and clearance, monitoring by senior officers for the pendency of COVID related imports is also being undertaken.

Recently the matter regarding a consignment of 3,000 Oxygen Concentrators lying with Customs Authorities came up in the Delhi High Court and the same was clarified by the Government Counsel that presently no such consignment is pending with Custom Authorities.

The Ministry of finance also clarified the matter through an official release on 3rd May in response to the flooding of social media with the news that 3,000 Oxygen Concentrators are lying with Customs. The Ministry stated, "We have again checked with our field formations and there is no such consignment lying with the Customs. However, since a photograph has also been put on Twitter, if anybody has information as to where it is lying, the same may be informed to us and we will take immediate action."

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Biden Trade Team Set For First Talks With Chinese Counterparts - SCMP

May 6 Reuters - TOP TRADE NEGOTIATORS FROM CHINA, U.S. MAY HOLD THEIR FIRST CONVERSATION SOON TO REVIEW THE PHASE ONE TRADE DEAL - SCMP TOPICS FOR DISCUSSION IN U.S.-CHINA TALKS LIKELY TO INCLUDE CHINESE COMMITMENT TO BUY 200 BILLION OF GOO...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Recovery hopes to underpin Wall Street, vaccine makers slide

Wall Street was set for a steady start on Thursday as confidence in the economic recovery offset jitters in American pharmas over rights to their COVID vaccines.Futures contracts in the SP 500, Nasdaq and Dow Jones Industrials were all slig...

HC: Imperative for pvt hospitals in Maha to have oxygen plants

The Bombay High Court on Thursday said it was imperative for all private hospitals in Maharashtra to have their own oxygen plants to deal with the increasing cases of COVID-19.A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni...

HIGHLIGHTS-Bank of England press conference on latest projections

The Bank of England said it would slow the pace of its bond-buying as it sharply increased its forecast for Britains economic growth this year after its coronavirus slump, but it stressed it was not tightening monetary policy. Below are quo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021