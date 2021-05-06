Left Menu

COVID: 353 more deaths, 26,780 new cases in Uttar Pradesh

There are currently 2,59,844 active cases in the state and the number of those who have recovered stands at 11,51,571, Additional Chief Secretary, Amit Mohan Prasad, told reporters here.He said the state recorded 353 deaths in the past 24 hours.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-05-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 16:51 IST
The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 14,501 on Thursday with 353 more fatalities, while 26,780 new cases pushed the infection tally to 14,25,919, an official said.

''In the past 24 hours, 26,780 cases were reported while 28,902 people have recovered. There are currently 2,59,844 active cases in the state and the number of those who have recovered stands at 11,51,571,'' Additional Chief Secretary, Amit Mohan Prasad, told reporters here.

He said the state recorded 353 deaths in the past 24 hours. Prasad said since April 30, when there were 3,10,783 active cases, the number of such cases have come down by over 51,000 as recoveries have increased. Over 2.25 lakh tests, including 1.12 lakh RTPCR tests, were conducted in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday he said. So far, over 4.22 crore samples have been tested in the state, Prasad said. The state government has started a campaign to conduct COVID-19 tests in 97,000 villages of the state..

''The campaign for testing and screening has been started in 97,000 villages,'' Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said while addressing a review meeting.

The work for COVID-19 vaccination is going on properly and over 1.32 crore doses have been administered, the CM said. Noting that the vaccine wastage was 0.39 per cent, the chief minister stressed that it should be brought down to zero per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

