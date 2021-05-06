Left Menu

Chennai, May 6 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 PM.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-05-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 17:15 IST
MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana reports 6,026 new COVID-19 cases, 52 deaths; daily recoveries outnumber fresh infections Hyderabad: Telangana reported 6,026 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to over 4.75 lakh while the toll stood at2,579 with 52 more casualties, the state government said on Thursday.

MDS3 KL-VIRUS-LOCKDOWN COVID-19: Kerala announces complete lockdown from May 8 Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Thursday announced a complete lockdown in the state from May 8 morning in view of the severe COVID-19 surge in the second wave of the pandemic.

MDS5 PD-VIRUS-CASES Puducherry adds 1,510 new COVID-19 cases, overall tally rises to 66,627 Puducherry: The union territory of Puducherry logged 1,510 fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 66,627, a senior official of Department of Health and Family Welfare services said on Thursday.

MDS6 KL-VIRUS-PRIESTS-VIOLATION COVID protocol violation: 480 CSI priests booked in Kerala Idukki (Ker): As many as 480 priests belonging to the Church of South India (CSI) in Kerala, a prominent denomination, have been booked for allegedly violating COVID- 19 protocols by organising and participating in a retreat at Munnar in this high-range district last month, police said on Thursday.

MDS8 TN-VIRUS-RADHAKRISHNAN Ex-union minister Pon Radhakrishnan infected with Covid-19 Madurai: Former union minister and BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan, who has been inoculated against COVID-19, has tested positive for coronavirus and admitted to a government hospital here on Thursday.

MES1 KL-VIRUS-PRISONERS COVID-19: Ker govt to grant parole to prisoners to ''decongest'' jails Thiruvananthapuram: In view of the unprecedented increase in the COVID-19 caseload in the state, the Kerala government has decided to grant a two-week parole for eligibleprisoners to decongest jails and maintain social distancing there.PTI SS PTI PTI

