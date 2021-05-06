Russia authorises Sputnik Light COVID vaccine for use -RDIF

Russia authorises Sputnik Light COVID vaccine for use -RDIFReuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-05-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 17:40 IST
Russia has authorized the one-shot Sputnik Light version of its COVID-19 vaccine for use, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Thursday, a move that could help vaccine supplies go further in countries with high infection rates.
Developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, the slimmed-down vaccine, which the RDIF said is 79.4% effective against COVID-19 and costs under $10 a dose, has been earmarked for export and could increase the number of people with partial immunity.
