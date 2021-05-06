Left Menu

Nepal reports 8,970 new cases of coronavirus in 24 hours: Health Ministry

Nepal has reported 8,970, cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 368,580, the health ministry said on Thursday.The health ministry said that the nation also reported the deaths of 54 new patients suffering from COVID-19.The new cases of coronavirus in the country has touched 368,580 with 8,970 fresh infections.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 06-05-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 18:00 IST
Nepal reports 8,970 new cases of coronavirus in 24 hours: Health Ministry

Nepal has reported 8,970, cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 368,580, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The health ministry said that the nation also reported the deaths of 54 new patients suffering from COVID-19.

''The new cases of coronavirus in the country has touched 368,580 with 8,970 fresh infections. The nation also reported 54 new deaths in the last 24 hours,” the Ministry of Health and Population said in a statement. Similarly, 2,707 COVID-19 patients who earlier infected have recovered in a single day, the statement said. Local authorities have re-imposed lockdown in most parts of the country including Kathmandu valley by one more week starting Thursday till May 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Case filed for objectionable posts against political leaders

A case has been registered against over a dozen persons for uploading objectionable posts on social media about NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat,...

Stalin retains seasoned leaders, Cabinet to have 34 ministers

DMK president M K Stalins Cabinet, including him, would be 34-member strong and he has retained senior leaders like Duraimurugan and over a dozen shall be ministers for the first time.Chief Minister-designate Stalins list of persons to be a...

Nepali singer Prem Dhoj Pradhan dies at 84

Prem Dhoj Pradhan, a prominent Nepali singer who sang over 700 songs during his six decades long music carrier, died here on Thursday following treatment for a chest related ailment. He was 84. Pradhan, who was born in 1938 in Chautara of S...

ANALYSIS-Are U.S. firms ready to do more than voice concerns on trans rights?

Major U.S. firms speak out on conservative trans bills Statement seen reflecting bolder stand on rights issues Some LGBT advocates want tougher corporate response By Matthew LavietesNEW YORK, May 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Leading U.S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021