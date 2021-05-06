Nepal reports 8,970 new cases of coronavirus in 24 hours: Health Ministry

Nepal has reported 8,970, cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 368,580, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The health ministry said that the nation also reported the deaths of 54 new patients suffering from COVID-19.

''The new cases of coronavirus in the country has touched 368,580 with 8,970 fresh infections. The nation also reported 54 new deaths in the last 24 hours,” the Ministry of Health and Population said in a statement. Similarly, 2,707 COVID-19 patients who earlier infected have recovered in a single day, the statement said. Local authorities have re-imposed lockdown in most parts of the country including Kathmandu valley by one more week starting Thursday till May 12.

