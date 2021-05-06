MP: 20-bed COVID-19 unit at Jabalpur hospital to be functional soon

A 20-bed makeshift facility for COVID-19 patients will be operational in a day or two at the state-run Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College & Hospital (NSCBMCH) in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, an official said on Thursday.

The state government has set up the makeshift facility, which is equipped with its own air-separation unit and oxygen supply, NSCBMCH Dean Dr P K Kasar said.

While the hospital has 1,200 beds, amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, the makeshift unit will add 20 more beds, he said, adding the facility will be operational in a day or two.

Critical patients suffering from various diseases, including COVID-19, from eight districts of Jabalpur revenue division are referred to the NSCBMCH, he said.

Jabalpur is the divisional headquarters of Jabalpur, Mandla, Dindori, Seoni, Chhindwara, Balaghat, Katni and Narsinghpur districts.

According to official data, the region currently has 5,766 active cases and has registered a recovery rate of 86.77 per cent as on May 5.

