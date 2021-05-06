Sanskrit scholar at AMU Prof Khalid Bin Yusuf dies

Noted Sanskrit scholar at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Prof Khalid Bin Yusuf has passed away after a brief illness, a university statement said here on Thursday.

Prof Yusuf (60) was showing COVID-19 symptoms and had acute pneumonia, his family members said.

He passed away on Wednesday night while being treated at a hospital, they added.

Prof Yusuf was the first Muslim in India to earn a doctorate on Rigveda, as per the statement. AMU Vice Chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor paid rich tributes to the departed scholar.

During the past fortnight, 13 serving members from the teaching faculty at AMU who were either suffering from COVID-19 or showing symptoms of the infection have lost their lives.

