Madhya Pradesh sees 12,421 new COVID-19 cases; 86 casualties

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 06-05-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 19:06 IST
Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 12,421 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 86 fatalities that raised the tally of infections to 6,37,406 and the toll to 6,160, an official from the state health department said.

At least 12,965 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 5,42,632, the official said.

With the addition of 1,792 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 1,21,694, while the tally in Bhopal rose to 99,639 after 1,584 persons tested positive, he said.

Indore reported eight casualties that took its toll to 1,184 and fatalities in Bhopal rose to 776 after six patients died of the infection, the official said.

Indore and Bhopal are now left with 12,017 and 10,829 active cases, respectively, he said, adding that the state currently has 88,614 active cases.

With 68,102 swab samples tested during the day, the total number tests conducted in the state crossed 81.26 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 6,37,406, new cases 12,421, death toll 6,160, recovered 5,42,632, active cases 88,614, number of tests so far 81,26,921.

