Left Menu

Novavax to deliver 350 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX scheme

Novavax Inc said on Thursday it has signed an agreement with the GAVI vaccine alliance to manufacture and distribute 350 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate to countries participating in the COVAX facility. The COVAX facility, a global initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for poorer countries, is co-led by GAVI, the World Health Organization and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 19:16 IST
Novavax to deliver 350 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX scheme

Novavax Inc said on Thursday it has signed an agreement with the GAVI vaccine alliance to manufacture and distribute 350 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate to countries participating in the COVAX facility.

The COVAX facility, a global initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for poorer countries, is co-led by GAVI, the World Health Organization and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. The company said India's Serum Institute will manufacture and deliver the balance of the 1.1 billion doses of its vaccine to be delivered to the COVAX vaccine scheme, under a separate agreement.

While Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine candidate is yet to be authorized in any country, the company and the Serum Institute plan to start delivery of the doses in the third quarter of 2021. Novavax said it will get an upfront payment from GAVI later this month and an additional payment following an emergency use listing for its vaccine by the World Health Organization.

Reuters reported earlier this week the company told the European Union it plans to begin delivering its COVID-19 vaccine candidate to the bloc towards the end of this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt should allow cryptocurrencies, says Garg

The government should regulate and control cryptocurrencies instead of prohibiting them, former finance secretary S C Garg said on Thursday.Addressing a virtual event organised by industry body Assocham, Garg also said there is undue emphas...

Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport

Billionaire Richard Bransons modified Boeing 747 may soon be taking off from Brazils northern coast to launch rockets into orbit as the South American country seeks a piece of the small satellite market. The Brazilian Space Agency AEB and A...

UK records 2,613 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

Britain recorded a further 2,613 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, and 13 deaths, official data showed on Thursday. The daily case number was up on the 2,144 reported on Wednesday while the number of fatalities was down from the 27 re...

Business briefs

Stockal, a platform that enables global investments for Indians, on Thursday said it has raised USD 3 million in funding from Aroa Ventures, Cadenza Capital Management, and others.The pre-series A round saw participation from Aroa Ventures ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021