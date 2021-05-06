Left Menu

AP records 21,954 new COVID-19 cases,72 deaths

PTI | Vja | Updated: 06-05-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 19:27 IST
AP records 21,954 new COVID-19 cases,72 deaths

Amaravati, May 6 (PTI): For the third day in a row, Andhra Pradesh reported more than 20,000 cases of coronavirus in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday, pushing the gross to 12,28,186.

As many as 1,10,147 tests turned out 21,954 fresh positives in 24 hours, the latest bulletin said.

Also, 10,141 patients had recovered while 72 more succumbed in a day, it said.

The total recoveries now stood at 10,37,411 and toll 8,446.

The active caseload was 1,82,329.

After a total of 1.70 crore tests, the overall infection positivity rate in the state climbed to 7.15 per cent, slightly more than the national average of 7.05 per cent.

The overall recovery rate slid to 85.16 per cent while the mortality rate remained stable at 0.69 per cent.

Over 25,000 Covid-19 patients in hospitals across the state were on oxygen and ventilator support while about 1.25 lakh were in home isolation, as per government data.

About 14,000 persons were lodged in Covid Care Centres, which have about 30,000 vacant beds now.

In 24 hours, East Godavari district reported the highest 3,531 new coronavirus infections, Chittoor 2,354 and Visakhapatnam 2,107.

While Krishna registered the lowest 548 new cases in a day, the remaining nine districts added between 1,000 and 2,000 afresh.

Visakhapatnam saw 11 Covid-19 fatalities, East Godavari and Vizianagaram nine each, Anantapuramu eight and Prakasam six in 24 hours.

Chittoor, West Godavari and Guntur reported five more deaths each, Krishna, Kurnool and Srikakulam four each and SPS Nellore two.PTI DBV BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt should allow cryptocurrencies, says Garg

The government should regulate and control cryptocurrencies instead of prohibiting them, former finance secretary S C Garg said on Thursday.Addressing a virtual event organised by industry body Assocham, Garg also said there is undue emphas...

Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport

Billionaire Richard Bransons modified Boeing 747 may soon be taking off from Brazils northern coast to launch rockets into orbit as the South American country seeks a piece of the small satellite market. The Brazilian Space Agency AEB and A...

UK records 2,613 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

Britain recorded a further 2,613 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, and 13 deaths, official data showed on Thursday. The daily case number was up on the 2,144 reported on Wednesday while the number of fatalities was down from the 27 re...

Business briefs

Stockal, a platform that enables global investments for Indians, on Thursday said it has raised USD 3 million in funding from Aroa Ventures, Cadenza Capital Management, and others.The pre-series A round saw participation from Aroa Ventures ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021