Rajasthan sees 161 more COVID deaths, over 17K new cases

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-05-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 19:36 IST
Rajasthan reported 161 coronavirus-related deaths and 17,532 fresh cases on Thursday, pushing the toll to 5,182 and the infection count to 7,02,568, according to an official report.

Jaipur recorded a maximum of 46 new fatalities, followed by Jodhpur where 27 patients succumbed to the infection.

The remaining deaths were reported from other districts barring Jaisalmer, Pratapgarh, Dausa, Bundi, Hanumangarh and Dholpur.

Of the fresh COVID-19 cases, a maximum of 3,440 were reported from Jaipur while 2,301 more people tested positive for the infection in Jodhpur.

A total of 4,99,376 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Rajasthan so far and the number of active cases stands at 1,98,010 in the state, the report said.

