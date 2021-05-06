Left Menu

Asaram Bapu moved to Jodhpur hospital ICU after testing Covid positive

They said Asaram, who is in his 80s, has been put on ventilator support at the MG Hospital, where he was rushed last night after he complained of breathing difficulty.He has been put on ventilator support and his condition is stated to be stable, a source said.Sources at the Jodhpur Central Jail said Asarams samples were taken for testing along with those of other inmates, and his report returned positive two days back following which his treatment was started.On Wednesday night, his condition deteriorated as he complained of fever and short-breath.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 06-05-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 19:38 IST
Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, jailed for sexually assaulting a teenage girl, has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital here, two days after he tested positive for coronavirus, sources said. They said Asaram, who is in his 80s, has been put on ventilator support at the MG Hospital, where he was rushed last night after he complained of breathing difficulty.

''He has been put on ventilator support and his condition is stated to be stable,'' a source said.

Sources at the Jodhpur Central Jail said Asaram's samples were taken for testing along with those of other inmates, and his report returned positive two days back following which his treatment was started.

''On Wednesday night, his condition deteriorated as he complained of fever and short-breath. We rushed him to the MG Hospital in the night itself,'' a jail official said. S S Rathore, the principal of S N Medical College, under which the M G hospital comes, refused to comment. MG Hospital superintendent Raj Shree Behra too did not respond to calls. In several court affidavits, Asaram has said he suffers from multiple ailments, and requested he be granted bail on health grounds. Meanwhile, his supporters and followers assembled outside the MG Hospital in large number after the news of his hospitalisation spread around. Some of them also demanded him to be admitted to the AIIMS, but the hospital administration said there was no such need.

They also demanded the hospital administration and police share Asaram's health details with them, while some of them tried to sneak into the hospital in order to get a glimpse of his, but police personnel foiled their bid. Later, two female followers of his were detained by the police for constantly trying to dodge the police, and were taken to the police station. Police also seized some of the vehicles of Asaram's followers, but they stay put awaiting any opportunity to sneak in.

