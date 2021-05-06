Left Menu

FedEx to airlift over 3,400 oxygen concentrators, convertors from Newark to Mumbai for free

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 19:50 IST
FedEx to airlift over 3,400 oxygen concentrators, convertors from Newark to Mumbai for free
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

FedEx will airlift over 3,400 oxygen concentrators and convertors as well as 2.65 lakh masks from Newark in the US to Mumbai on May 8 for free, a company statement said on Thursday.

These items will be delivered to healthcare facilities in Mumbai, the statement added.

India has been badly hit by the second wave of coronavirus infections and hospitals in several states are reeling under a severe shortage of vaccines, oxygen, drugs, equipment and beds.

FedEx said it is working with customers and non-profit organisations to deliver hundreds of tonnes of medical supplies and aid into India in the days and weeks ahead.

The express transportation company has a fleet of around 670 aircrafts.

''On May 8, FedEx is donating a FedEx Boeing 777F charter flight to move more than 3,400 oxygen concentrators, converters and nearly 265,000 KN95 masks for direct relief from Newark, New Jersey to Mumbai, India,'' FedEx stated. New coronavirus cases and deaths in India hit a record daily high with 4,12,262 new infections and 3,980 fatalities being reported, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,10,77,410 and the death toll to 2,30,168, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's Butantan expects less COVID-19 vaccine input from China

Brazils Butantan biomedical center, which is producing the Chinese vaccine CoronaVac for COVID-19, said on Thursday that it expects to receive only 2,000 liters of active ingredients from China by May 13, slowing its production of finished ...

Nadal reaches Madrid Open quarters, Barty into final

Rafael Nadal got through another young opponent and showed signs he was getting closer to his best form on clay as he defeated Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 6-3 to make it to the Madrid Open quarterfinals on Thursday.Nadal overcame eight aces and sav...

Can't allow court to become ground of recrimination between Centre and Delhi: SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will not allow the top court of the country to become a ground of recrimination between the Centre and the Delhi government as they indulged in a blame game on the issue of allocation and supply of oxyg...

UN chief pledges to keep ‘memories alive’ of those who died in service during 2020

The memorial ceremony, held online, paid tribute to civilian and uniformed staff who died because of malicious acts, natural disasters and other incidents. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its wider impacts, including on healthcare access...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021