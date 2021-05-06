Left Menu

'Close down everything' till May 15 to curb COVID-19: Chouhan

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 06-05-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 20:12 IST
'Close down everything' till May 15 to curb COVID-19: Chouhan

Terming coronavirus as a big health crisis before humanity, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said the only way to break the chain of transmission and contain COVID-19 cases is for people to ''close down everything'' till May 15.

Chouhan also announced providing free treatment for COVID-19 for patients from poor financial background, common citizens and middle class population in Madhya Pradesh, an official of the state's public relations department said.

To facilitate this, a package will be unveiled on Friday under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, he quoted the chief minister as saying at a meeting.

Also, the government plans to sign an agreement with private hospitals for free CT scan and other medical tests of patients, the official said.

At the meeting with senior bureaucrats, the chief minister reviewed the coronavirus situation in the state.

Corona is a big crisis for humanity. The only option to control the corona is to break the chain of infections.

''We cant close down everything for long. We have to make peoples life easy. Therefore, till May 15, we should close down everything. Strictly follow janata curfew and break the chain of infection, Chouhan said.

Currently, Madhya Pradesh is under a slew of restrictions to stem the spread of COVID-19.

He said health infrastructure is being readied to deal with a possible third wave of the coronavirus infection.

''Oxygen plants are being set up in each district. A total of 95 such plants will be established in the state,'' Chouhan said.

He appealed to people to reschedule marriage plans to avoid gathering of guests during the pandemic.

Works under MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) should be immediately stopped in villages where even a single coronavirus case has been reported, Chouhan said.

He asked officials to launch a ''kill corona campaign'' in cities and villages by conducting door-to-door surveys and identifying patients whose treatment can start immediately.

''Open COVID-19 assistance centres in cities for distribution of medical kits,'' the public relations department official quoted the CM as saying in the meeting.

The chief minister asked rural populace to make their village coronavirus free by ensuring that nobody from outside enters the village before completing the mandatory quarantine period.

For this, he suggested launching the Mera Gaon Corona Mukt Gaon (my village is corona free) campaign.

He directed officials to provide ration free of cost to the poor without insisting on completing formalities like submission of Aadhaar card and giving thumb impression.

The chief minister warned against black marketing of medicines and overcharging of patients by hospitals, and said those indulging in these malpractices will face strict action.

PTI MAS RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: Senior citizen commits suicide by jumping into nullah

A 82-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a nullah in suburban Andheri here, police said on Thursday.The body of Lokhandwala resident Hamsraj Melwani was fished out of the nulluh by the Amboli police in the afternoon hou...

"Encounter cop" Daya Nayak transferred to Gondia

Police inspector Daya Nayak, known as an encounter specialist, was on Thursday transferred to Gondia district in eastern Maharashtra, an official said.A 1995-batch officer of the state cadre, Nayak was till now with the Maharashtra ATS Anti...

Brazil's Butantan expects less COVID-19 vaccine input from China

Brazils Butantan biomedical center, which is producing the Chinese vaccine CoronaVac for COVID-19, said on Thursday that it expects to receive only 2,000 liters of active ingredients from China by May 13, slowing its production of finished ...

Nadal reaches Madrid Open quarters, Barty into final

Rafael Nadal got through another young opponent and showed signs he was getting closer to his best form on clay as he defeated Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 6-3 to make it to the Madrid Open quarterfinals on Thursday.Nadal overcame eight aces and sav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021