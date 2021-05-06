Left Menu

Switzerland sends oxygen concentrators, other medical supplies to India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 20:13 IST
Switzerland sends oxygen concentrators, other medical supplies to India
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Extending support to India in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Switzerland on Thursday said it has sent medical supplies, including oxygen concentrators and respirators, worth CHF 3 million (over Rs 24 crore) to assist hospitals in the country.

A cargo aircraft carrying more than 13 tonnes of medical supplies left Zurich for New Delhi. The consignment comprises 600 oxygen concentrators, purchased by Swiss Humanitarian Aid from private sector suppliers, and 50 respirators donated by the Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS).

''The total value of the medical supplies sent by Switzerland is around CHF 3 million. A significant proportion of this amount was covered by the DDPS, which donated the respirators for patients in intensive care.

''Swiss Humanitarian Aid, which is part of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), mobilised additional funds to purchase the remaining supplies, in particular the oxygen concentrators, and to cover transport costs,'' FDFA said in a release.

At current exchange rates, CHF 3 million translates to more than Rs 24 crore.

The medical supplies provided by Switzerland will be received by the Indian Red Cross and distributed to hospitals by the Indian Ministry of Health, which is responsible for coordinating international medical aid, the release said.

According to the release, the respirators were purchased by the Armed Forces Pharmacy in accordance with Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) requirements to support the Swiss healthcare system.

Prior enquiries were made to ensure that these respirators are not needed in Switzerland. The supplies sent to India also include body bags, it added.

FDFA noted that the health situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has been deteriorating in India for several weeks.

''Switzerland responded swiftly with an offer of support to the Indian government. The Indian government formally accepted the Swiss offer last week,'' it said.

The Swiss Humanitarian Aid operation required close cooperation between the FDFA's head office and the DDPS in Bern, the Swiss Embassy in India and the Indian authorities in order to determine the needs on the ground and procure the necessary medical supplies, it added.

As per health ministry data updated on Thursday morning, new coronavirus cases and deaths in India hit a record daily high with 4,12,262 new infections and 3,980 fatalities being reported. The total tally of COVID cases has increased to to 2,10,77,410 while the death toll is 2,30,168.

