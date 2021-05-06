5 pvt hospitals in AP booked for irregularities in COVID-19 treatment

Criminal cases were registered against five private hospital managements in different districts of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday over various irregularities in treatment of Covid-19 patients.

In the case of another hospital, permission for treating the Covid-19 patients is being revoked, Vigilance and Enforcement Director General K V Rajendranath Reddy said.

In a press release, the DG said flying squads conducted inspection in 30 hospitals across the state on Wednesday and Thursday and found irregularities in six of them.

Two hospitals at Piduguralla in Guntur district were found to be charging excessively from patients beyond the rates fixed by the government.

Cases under Sections 188 and 420 of Indian Penal Code and Section 51 (a) of Disaster Management Act were registered against these hospitals, Rajendranath Reddy said.

A case under Sections 188 and 420 IPC was registered against a hospital in Puttur of Chittoor district for discouraging treatment under the Arogya Sri health insurance scheme.

In Srikakulam, a hospital was found misappropriating the Remdesivir injections while drugs were being sold without bills.

In Vijayawada city, a hospital was admitting Covid-19 patients without permission and patients were forced to procure Remdesivir injections on their own, the Vigilance and Enforcement DG pointed out.

A case under Sections 188, 420 and 269 of IPC and 51 (b) of Disaster Management Act was registered against the hospital management.

The Covid-19 treatment permission for a hospital was revoked in Kadapa city for not issuing bills to patients upon payment, he added.

