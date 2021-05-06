Left Menu

5 pvt hospitals in AP booked for irregularities in COVID-19 treatment

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 06-05-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 20:17 IST
5 pvt hospitals in AP booked for irregularities in COVID-19 treatment

Criminal cases were registered against five private hospital managements in different districts of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday over various irregularities in treatment of Covid-19 patients.

In the case of another hospital, permission for treating the Covid-19 patients is being revoked, Vigilance and Enforcement Director General K V Rajendranath Reddy said.

In a press release, the DG said flying squads conducted inspection in 30 hospitals across the state on Wednesday and Thursday and found irregularities in six of them.

Two hospitals at Piduguralla in Guntur district were found to be charging excessively from patients beyond the rates fixed by the government.

Cases under Sections 188 and 420 of Indian Penal Code and Section 51 (a) of Disaster Management Act were registered against these hospitals, Rajendranath Reddy said.

A case under Sections 188 and 420 IPC was registered against a hospital in Puttur of Chittoor district for discouraging treatment under the Arogya Sri health insurance scheme.

In Srikakulam, a hospital was found misappropriating the Remdesivir injections while drugs were being sold without bills.

In Vijayawada city, a hospital was admitting Covid-19 patients without permission and patients were forced to procure Remdesivir injections on their own, the Vigilance and Enforcement DG pointed out.

A case under Sections 188, 420 and 269 of IPC and 51 (b) of Disaster Management Act was registered against the hospital management.

The Covid-19 treatment permission for a hospital was revoked in Kadapa city for not issuing bills to patients upon payment, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: Senior citizen commits suicide by jumping into nullah

A 82-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a nullah in suburban Andheri here, police said on Thursday.The body of Lokhandwala resident Hamsraj Melwani was fished out of the nulluh by the Amboli police in the afternoon hou...

"Encounter cop" Daya Nayak transferred to Gondia

Police inspector Daya Nayak, known as an encounter specialist, was on Thursday transferred to Gondia district in eastern Maharashtra, an official said.A 1995-batch officer of the state cadre, Nayak was till now with the Maharashtra ATS Anti...

Brazil's Butantan expects less COVID-19 vaccine input from China

Brazils Butantan biomedical center, which is producing the Chinese vaccine CoronaVac for COVID-19, said on Thursday that it expects to receive only 2,000 liters of active ingredients from China by May 13, slowing its production of finished ...

Nadal reaches Madrid Open quarters, Barty into final

Rafael Nadal got through another young opponent and showed signs he was getting closer to his best form on clay as he defeated Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 6-3 to make it to the Madrid Open quarterfinals on Thursday.Nadal overcame eight aces and sav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021