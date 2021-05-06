Left Menu

Khalsa Aid providing free oxygen concentrators to COVID positive patients in Delhi-NCR region

As COVID-19 continue to ravage the country, Khalsa Aid, an international humanitarian relief organization, has extended help in this time of crisis and is providing free oxygen concentrators to COVID positive patients in the Delhi-NCR region.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 21:00 IST
Amarpreet Singh, Director India, Khalsa Aid (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Amarpreet Singh, Director India, Khalsa Aid said more than 500 oxygen concentrators have been made available to positive patients so far. Khalsa Aid aims to provide 5,000 more oxygen concentrations to the people infected with COVID-19 in the country.

"Team of Khalsa Aid has conducted a ground survey to know why the condition is out of control. The team has found that people are dying due to lack of oxygen in Delhi-NCR then we have started providing oxygen concentrators with 60 pieces. But now we are meeting the demand of 700 oxygen concentrators a day. The demand of 11,000 oxygen concentrators is pending with us which we won't be able to fulfil," Amarpreet Singh said. We request to help the Khalsa Aid worldwide to provide maximum oxygen concentrators, we have 500 concentrators and we were told that we are getting 5,000 more concentrators in the coming days." Amarpreet Singh, Director India, Khalsa Aid told ANI.

The organisation has got a tremendous response to its helpline for oxygen concentrations. However, it is unable to fullfil the high demand. Khalsa Aid India raised the issue with its worldwide network to provide help in Delhi. "We have received oxygen concentrators from London, Canada, the United States of America and we have an appeal to such individuals that the Indian government has announced duty-free on the concentrators, so people will send us directly to our Delhi warehouse as couriers," the Khalsa Aid India Director said.

Singh said that Khalsa Aid is making every attempt to save the lives of people in need of medical oxygen. However, Khalsa Aid India expressed despair towards the attempts of targeting their humanitarian works and linking them with the Khalistan movement.

"We have been targeted earlier by some people in India that we are associated with the Khalistan group and the funds are under suspicion...We have no fund crisis in Khalsa Aid, we are receiving funds from our Sangat but where are those who have questioned our selfless works. Our work is not just for Sikhs, it's for everyone," Singh said. He also informed that COVID-positive patients and their family members, especially in Delhi, are in contact with Khalsa Aid India to purchase concentrations.

"Families asked our team about the price of oxygen concentrator and said they are ready to buy it from Khalsa Aid, but Khalsa Aid not selling concentrators anywhere in India," he added. The Khalsa Aid India also informed that the organisation will launch a pan India service for concentrators soon. He appealed to the beneficiaries to return oxygen concentrators after they are fully recovered from COVID-19. (ANI)

