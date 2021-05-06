Left Menu

Goa sees highest ever daily tally of 3,869 cases; 58 deaths

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 06-05-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 21:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Goa on Thursday reported its highest daily tally so far with 3,869 COVID-19 cases that took the count of infections to 1,08,267, an official from the health department said.

Apart from this, the toll mounted to 1,501, after 58 patients died of the infection during the day, the official said.

As many as 2,023 patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the number of recoveries to 77,014, leaving the state with 29,752 active cases, he said.

With 7,518 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 6,90,359, the official added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,08,267, new cases 3869, death toll 1,501, discharged 77,014, active cases 29,752, samples tested till date 6,90,359.

