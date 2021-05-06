Left Menu

Nagpur reports 4,900 COVID-19 cases, 81 deaths; 6,338 recover

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 06-05-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 21:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The coronavirus tally in Nagpur district of Maharashtra rose to 4,37,838 with the addition of 4,900 new cases on Thursday, an official said.

The death toll in the district mounted to 7,909 as 81 more patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

Also, 6,338 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the recovery count to 3,65,332, the official said.

There are 64,597 active COVID-19 cases in Nagpur at present, he said.

As many as 21,878 new coronavirus tests were conducted in the district, pushing the overall sample count to 24,00,939, the official said.

Meanwhile, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, in a release said, 1,112 oxygen beds and 112 ICU beds were currently available in private and government hospitals in the city.

