PM talks to four CMs, two LGs on COVID-19 situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Telangana about the COVID-19 situation in their respective states, government sources said.He also spoke to lieutenant governors of Jammu Kashmir and Puducherry, the sources added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 21:05 IST
He also spoke to lieutenant governors of Jammu & Kashmir and Puducherry, the sources added. While details of these interactions could not be ascertained, Modi had also held a review meeting earlier in the day on the pandemic situation in various states and districts. Modi reviewed the progress of vaccination and the roadmap for scaling up production of vaccines in the next few months, the PMO had said. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, Andhra Pradesh is among the ten states/UTs accounting for over 70 per cent of new daily cases reported in the country. Others in these ten include Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Haryana, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan.

Besides, Jharkhand is among the ten states/UTs collectively accounting for over 75 per cent of deaths reported in a day as per the latest data, others in this league being Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan.

For the third day in a row, Andhra Pradesh on Thursday reported more than 20,000 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Odisha, on the other hand, saw its COVID-19 tally crossing the five-lakh mark on Thursday with 10,521 fresh cases -- the highest so far in a single day -- pushing the tally to 5,00,162, while 17 fresh fatalities raised the toll to 2,121.

Jharkhand reported 141 new COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 3,346, while 5,770 new positive cases pushed the state's tally to 2,63,115.

Telangana reported 6,026 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to over 4.75 lakh while the death toll stood at 2,579 with 52 more casualties.

The union territory of Puducherry logged 1,510 fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 66,627.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

