Left Menu

Italy reports 258 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 11,807 new cases

Italy reported 258 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 267 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 11,807 from 10,585. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 2,308 from a previous 2,368. Some 324,640 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 327,169, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 06-05-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 21:12 IST
Italy reports 258 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 11,807 new cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Italy reported 258 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 267 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 11,807 from 10,585. Italy has registered 122,263 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.08 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 16,867 on Thursday, down from 17,520 a day earlier. There were 127 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 142 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 2,308 from a previous 2,368.

Some 324,640 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 327,169, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Assam CM reviews COVID situation, asks officials to check price rise of medicines

Outgoing Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state and directed officials to take measures so that prices of essential goods and medicines do not increase.Sonowal also had a telephonic ...

US STOCKS-Dow hits record high as cyclicals rise on jobless claims data

The Dow Jones Industrials hit a record high on Thursday, as economically sensitive stocks rose after an upbeat weekly jobless claims report, while vaccine makers fell as President Joe Biden backed plans to waive patents on COVID-19 shots.Cy...

Ensure all prisoners and staff in all jails of Delhi are vaccinated: HPC to Delhi govt

A High Powered Committee HPC set up on orders of the Supreme Court to decongest prisons and prevent spread of COVID-19 among inmates has asked the Delhi government to ensure that all the prisoners and staff in all the jails in the national ...

4-year-old boy falls into open borewell in Rajasthan; rescue ops underway

A four-year-old boy fell into a nearly 90-foot-deep open borewell in a village in Rajasthans Jalore district on Thursday, police said.The child, identified as Anil Dewasi, is alive, and efforts are underway to rescue him, they said.Station ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021