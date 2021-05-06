Left Menu

COVID-19: Karnataka logs 49,058 fresh cases,138 deaths

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-05-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 21:25 IST
Karnataka's active caseload breached five lakh with 49,058 fresh COVID-19 infections on Thursday, while the toll stood at 17,212 with 328 deaths, the health department said.

According to the department bulletin, the infection count is now 17,90,104 whereas there are 5,17,075 active cases in the state.

With 18,943 discharges on Thursday, 12,55,797 people have been discharged so far.

Bengaluru urban district alone reported 23,706 fresh infections and 139 fatalities.

The city has so far reported 8,87,086 infections and 7,145 deaths.

There were 3,32,732 active cases.

Mysuru and Tumakuru emerged as the next major hotspots in Karnataka with 2,531 and 2,418 infections and 18 and 14 fatalities respectively.

According to the bulletin, 1,652 infections were reported in Kalaburagi, 1,526 in Udupi, 1,503 in Hassan, 1,191 in Dakshina Kannada, 963 in Bengaluru Rural and 922 in Ballari.

Bagalkote, Belagavi, Chamarajanagar, Davangere, Dharwad, Kodagu, Kolar, Raichur, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura and Yadgir were among the districts with over 500 infections.

A total of 1,64,441 tests were done on Thursday, including 1,53,370 using the RT PCR and other methods, taking the tally to 2.65 crore, the department added.PTI GMS BN BALA BN BALA

