Two weeks after mother's death, Veda Krishnamurthy now loses sister to COVID-19

My thoughts prayers go out to those going through the same, Veda had written.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 21:30 IST
Indian women's cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy's sister Vatsala Shivakumar has died due to COVID-19, two weeks after her mother succumbed to the dreaded virus.

The 45-year-old died at a private hospital in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday night.

The all-rounder, who has been helping others through her social media by amplifying their requests for aid, had lost her mother Cheluvamba Devi last month.

''It is with great sadness that last night my family had to say goodbye to My Akka My family, my world has been rocked to its core.

''Appreciate all the messages and prayers. My thoughts with everyone going through these devastating times. Hold your loved ones tight and stay safe,'' Veda tweeted on Thursday night.

On April 24, the Bengaluru-based cricketer, who has represented India in 48 ODIs and 76 T20s, had tweeted about her mother's demise while also informing that her sister too was battling for her life.

''Appreciate all the messages I have received about the loss of my Amma. As you can imagine my family is lost without her. We now pray for my sister.

''I have tested negative & appreciate if you can respect our privacy. My thoughts & prayers go out to those going through the same!,'' Veda had written.

