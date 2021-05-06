Number of COVID-19 ICU patients in France sees biggest drop in a year

Number of COVID-19 ICU patients in France sees biggest drop in a yearReuters | Paris | Updated: 06-05-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 21:47 IST
The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units (ICU) in France fell by 171 to 5,231, the biggest one-day drop in 12 months, health ministry data showed on Thursday.
The ministry also reported 219 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals over 24 hours, down from +244 on Wednesday.
