Number of COVID-19 ICU patients in France sees biggest drop in a year

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units (ICU) in France fell by 171 to 5,231, the biggest one-day drop in 12 months, health ministry data showed on Thursday.

The ministry also reported 219 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals over 24 hours, down from +244 on Wednesday.

