COVID-19: Haryana records 177 fatalities, 14,840 fresh cases

Haryana on Thursday reported 177 coronavirus-related deaths taking the cumulative toll to 5,137 while 14,840 fresh infections pushed the tally to 5,73,815, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

The fresh deaths include 23 from Rohtak, 22 from Hisar, 19 from Fatehabad, 13 from Gurgaon, 11 each from Bhiwani and Jind, 10 from Sirsa and 9 each from Faridabad, Karnal and Kaithal districts, the bulletin said.

The districts that reported a big spike in new cases were Gurgaon (3,737), Faridabad (1,537), Sonipat (1,046), Hisar (1,193), Karnal (621), Sirsa (607), Panipat (792) and Mahendragarh (1,083).

The number of total active cases in the state is 1,15,842, the bulletin said.

The COVID positivity rate on Thursday was 29.92 per cent, which is quite high. The cumulative positivity rate was 7.48 percent, the bulletin said.

As many as 4,52,836 patients have so far recovered, it said.

The recovery rate is 78.92, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)